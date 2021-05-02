Joseph Wendell Curtis, known as “Foot”, was born September 16, 1959 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland to the late Margaret and Peter Curtis. He was called home to the Lord on April 22, 2021, at the age of 61. Wendell earned his education in the St. Mary’s County Public School system and received his high school diploma from Great Mills High School, Class of 1978.

Wendell married the love of his life, Debra Curtis-Berry on August 11, 1995 and they reaffirmed their commitment to each other after 21 years of marriage on August 20, 2016. They were high school sweethearts and best friends for 45 years.

Wendell started his work career as a Short Order Cook at “The Roots”, alongside his family (mom and siblings) and finished his career as a Chef at St. Mary’s College. He also, served in the United States Army.

He loved spending time listening to music and was the lead singer in the “Full House Band” and a part of the Hermansville Road Boys. Wendell loved watching, playing, and coaching sports. He loved entertaining, cooking, and making people laugh. Wendell was a generous and kindhearted person and would help anyone in their time of need.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Peter Curtis; one brother, Darnell Curtis (DJ); special In-laws, Julia and John Berry, Elaine Williams, John (Boonie) Berry, Ernest Toney Sr.; nephew, Leonard Miles Jr.; niece, Nicole Johnson.

He leaves to cherish memories to his wife, Debra Curtis; one daughter, Marcieta Curtis (Dontae Cook) and one son, Sheldon Curtis; three grandchildren, London Curtis, Kadon Smith, Kamille Bush, Dontae Cook, Jr. and Amaya Lacourse. and three sisters, Margaret Ann Anthony (Russell) of Baltimore, MD; Sheila Shavers (Lester) of Gatesville, TX, Brenda Mann’s of San Antonio, TX ; two brothers, George Curtis (Shirley) of Mechanicsville, MD; Peter Curtis of Alexandra VA; in-laws, Delma Brown (Gilbert), Linda Johnson, Judy Toney, Brenda Johnson (Charles), Karen Owens (Danny), and Shawn Berry (Terema), and a special friend and brother for many years, Mike Wood and host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, visitation will begin at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Dominion Apostolic Ministries, 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 300, Lexington Park, MD 20653 (St. Mary’s Square). Interment to follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church cemetery, Lexington Park, MD.

The family would be very appreciative and grateful for monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses. Donations should be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via cashier’s check, money order, credit card or cash. No personal checks accepted.