Charges Pending After Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police Investigating

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the outerloop of I-495 at Kenilworth Road for a report of a multiple vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord for unknown reasons left the road and crashed into a 2011 Porsche Panamara, which was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

The Porsche caught fire because of the crash and the sole occupant of that vehicle, a male, was trapped inside. That victim, whose identity is pending, was declared deceased at the scene. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department assisted with the vehicle fire and rescuing the victim.

The passenger of the Honda, a 24-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Shamori Hodge, 22, of Cheverly, Maryland, was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack before being released to a family member. After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.