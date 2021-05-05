Police Recover Stolen Vehicle and Make Two Arrests in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center alerted Officers to lookout for a stolen maroon 2016 Kia Sedona mini-van that was last seen in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The owner of the vehicle called 911 to report he spotted his stolen vehicle driving into the Indian Bridge Apartments.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrived in the area and found the vehicle, a maroon 2016 Kia Sedona with temporally Virginia registration tags parked in front of 45910 Indian Way and observed a female exit the front passenger seat, and a male in the drivers seat. Both occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle and were detained without incident.

The male operator was identified as Kevin Bryan Wright, 34 of California, MD., and the female passenger identified as Michelle Sinlao Alvarado, 34 of Lexington Park.

Troopers confirmed the vehicle as stolen, and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist since the vehicle was reported stolen through their agency.

Wright was then read his rights, and agreed to talk to one of the Troopers and stated he was borrowing the vehicle from his friend and picked the vehicle up around 8:00 a.m.

When Alvarado was detained, she was carrying a black handbag, a Coach multi-colored purse, and a plastic bag containing her clothing. She told the other Troopers she was picked up around 2:00 a.m., by Wright in the same Kia Sedona.

Alvarado asked the Troopers if she could sit down on the sidewalk and a short time after sitting down, she voluntarily stood up and a glass smoking device fell out of her back pocket. Troopers recovered the glass smoking device and found it contained suspected crack cocaine residue.

She was then placed under arrest for CDS procession. Alvarado told Troopers she smokes and snorts cocaine.

A female St. Mary’s County Sheriff Deputy responded to the scene to search Alvarado which yielded negative results.

Upon a search of her belongings, Troopers recovered another glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine inside of a small black bag that was in the Coach multi-colored purse, along with a black case with three glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine inside all them.

Upon a search of Wright, Troopers recovered one glass smoking device containing crack cocaine residue, and one suboxone strip from his front jean pocket, and two clear capsules containing white powder that is suspected as heroin from his left sock.

A used syringe was recovered from the drivers door compartment and crack cocaine was in plain view inside the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene and advised he did not recognize the two suspects and said he did not give permission to anyone else to use his vehicle. None of his belongings were taken from inside the vehicle.

Wright and Alvarado were both transported to the St. Mary’s County Detentions and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Michelle Sinlao Alvarado, 34 of Lexington Park, was charged with the following. She was released within 24-hours on her own recognizance.

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Kevin Bryan Wright, 34 of California, was charged with the following, and released the same day on a $3,000.00 unsecured personal bond.

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA – two counts

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA – two counts

