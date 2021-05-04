VIDEO: Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Striking Utility Pole in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

May 4, 2021

On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23845 Mill Pond Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Scion XB into a utility pole with the single occupant reporting no injuries.

The operator refused transport and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service.

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police responded to the scene and administered field sobriety testing on the operator.

A short time later, the adult male was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.






