VIDEO: Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Striking Utility Pole in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23845 Mill Pond Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a Scion XB into a utility pole with the single occupant reporting no injuries.
The operator refused transport and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service.
A Trooper from the Maryland State Police responded to the scene and administered field sobriety testing on the operator.
A short time later, the adult male was taken into custody without incident.
No injuries were reported.
Updates will be provided when they become available.