No Injuries Reported After Forklift Fire at BJ’s Wholesale Club in California

On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 12:48 p.m., firefighters from Bay District were alerted to the BJ’s Wholesale Club located at 44950 Worth Lane in California, for the reported commercial fire alarm.

The assignment was upgraded to a commercial structure fire approximately two minutes later, after dispatchers received 911 calls from employees stating a forklift was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the exterior and advised the store was actively being evacuated.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found the entire store filled with smoke and employees advising the forklift fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes to assist with removing smoke from the building.

No injuries reported.

