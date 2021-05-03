Clements Man Arrested After Robbery in St. Mary’s Square, Released Within 24-Hours

On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police responded to the St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find a female victim stating a male suspect stole a wallet from her purse as she was exiting her vehicle.

Prior to the arrival of police, the victim and a witness pursued the suspect on foot. Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect exiting a nearby wooded area.

The suspect, identified as William Andrew Krell, age 36 of Clements was placed into custody without incident.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene for Krell having lacerations to his hand. EMT’s treated Krell and returned to service a short time later.

While being placed into the back of the cruiser, Krell resisted to place his feet into the police cruiser while arguing with officers for approximately three minutes.

Once Krell was placed into the police cruiser, he continued to yell at officers, and during transport to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Krell purposely slammed his head into the rear cage of the police cruiser which required the transporting deputy to stop the vehicle a short distance from the incident scene.

Deputies then transported Krell to an area hospital for injuries he caused to himself.

Krell has been charged with robbery. He was then released within 24-hours on his own recognizance.



Theft/Resisting Arrest- On March 17, 2021, Cpl. Beishline responded to 21800 block of Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported theft/property damage. Investigation determined William Andrew Krell, age 34 of Newburg, broke and removed the victim’s vehicle’s antenna.

The victim’s vehicle was damaged during the theft.

Krell pulled away from Cpl. Beishline after being advised he was under arrest, and began causing a disturbance and yelling profanities.

Krell was taken into custody and charged with Theft, Malicious Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest and Fail to Obey Lawful Order. CASE# 14378-21

