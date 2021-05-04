MDOT SHA Performing Routine Maintenance on 231/Benedict Bridge on Friday, May 7, 2021

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform routine maintenance on the MD 231/Benedict Bridge over the Patuxent River in Calvert and Charles counties on Friday, May 7.

MDOT SHA contractor Covington Machine and Welding of Annapolis will perform the work between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Motorists should expect periodic openings of the two-lane bridge during these hours.

Customers who have questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. Drivers are reminded to remain alert for work crews and the changing traffic pattern.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Watch the live traffic camera here.