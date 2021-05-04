CalvertHealth Partners with Sheppard Pratt to Provide Behavioral Health Services

As of May 1, 2021. CalvertHealth has partnered with Sheppard Pratt to support its expansion of behavioral health services to best meet the growing demands of its community.

Through the partnership, Sheppard Pratt will provide clinical services and leadership at CalvertHealth to enhance behavioral health programs and services across CalvertHealth and the community it serves.

Additionally, Sheppard Pratt will provide and oversee staffing, including for psychiatrists and nurse practitioners, in partnership with Jennifer L. Messix, BSN, RN-BC, director of CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Unit.



“So many people are struggling with mental health issues, and we are honored to partner with CalvertHealth to expand access to world-class behavioral health care in the local community,” said Harsh K. Trivedi , MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. “Together, we can manage more needs locally while ensuring access to specialized services and the comprehensive continuum of services that only Sheppard Pratt can provide, both now and in the future.”

“As a local, independent community hospital our responsibility is to serve the needs of our community. This past year has been incredibly stressful for many, and we are happy that we have been forward thinking in expanding our Behavioral Health Services long before the start of COVID,” stated CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague, FACHE. “Our partnership with Sheppard Pratt adds to the already incredible staff that we have at the medical center to serve our community.”

The behavioral health services offered at CalvertHealth include adolescent and adult inpatient mental health care, a psychiatric partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, and referral and care coordination to community-based treatment and support services.

“We have an incredible team led by Jennifer Messix who care deeply about the work they do. It’s an incredible day when they can make a real difference in the lives of those they have entrusted their care to us and we know Sheppard Pratt has the same philosophy,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services Diane Couchman, MBA, BSN, RN, who also oversees the Behavioral Health services.

Sheppard Pratt served more than 70,000 individuals in more than 160 programs across the health system last year in inpatient and outpatient treatment, housing, education, job training, and rehabilitation services among others. For more information about Sheppard Pratt, please visit www.sheppardpratt.org.

