Prince George’s County Police Investigating Two Seperate Fatal Collisions Involving Motorcycles

4/30/2021: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon in New Carrollton. The deceased driver is 44-year-old John Steele III of Davidsonville.

On April 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 5000 block of Ellin Road for a collision involving a motorcycle and a Metrobus.

Steele was heading eastbound on Ellin Road on his motorcycle. A Metrobus was traveling westbound on Ellin Road. The preliminary investigation suggests at the time of the collision, the bus driver attempted to make a left turn into a Metro station in front Steele’s motorcycle. Steele died a short time later at a hospital. The bus driver did not report any injuries. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0019067.



The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday in Laurel. The deceased rider is 36-year-old Harold Dean Jones III, of Upper Marlboro.

On May 2, 2021, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 8700 block of Contee Road for a motorcycle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jones was traveling eastbound on Contee Road when for reasons that are under investigation, he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0019303.