Detectives Arrest Father in Connection with Death of Two-Month Old Son

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged a man in connection with the homicide of his two-month-old infant son. The suspect is 31-year-old Rodriquez Holeman of the 8000 block of Murray Hill Road in Fort Washington. The victim is Rodriquez Holeman Jr.

On April 23, 2021, police officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the family’s home for the report of an unresponsive child. The infant was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia conducted an autopsy. That examination determined the victim’s cause of death was inflicted head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso and the manner was ruled a homicide.

In an interview, Holeman admitted to shaking the baby. He was in sole care and custody of the victim when the injuries occurred. He is charged with second degree murder, first degree child abuse resulting in death and additional charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Please refer to case number 21-0018016.


