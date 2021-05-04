St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 24655 Hollywood Road and FWD Drive in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant trapped and pinned with agonal breathing.

Firefighters from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department extricated the victim in under 10 minutes.

A short time after extrication was complete, crews started performing CPR on the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and CPR in progress.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Expect Hollywood Road to be shut down for an extended period of time.

