UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hollywood Collision That Killed 75-Year-Old Hollywood Man

UPDATE 5/5/2021:On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:25 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle collision into a tree on northbound Hollywood Road near FWD Drive in Hollywood.

Upon arrival, police observed a red 1989 Chevrolet S-10 into a tree with a single occupant. The driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. The driver was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress where he succumbed to his injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1989 Chevrolet S-10 operated by Charles Oscar Combs, age 75 of Hollywood, was traveling northbound on Hollywood Road in the area of FWD Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Combs was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, it appears that Combs suffered from a medical emergency. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and have not provided a statement are asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmarysmd.com or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 78059.



