Greenwell Foundation Unicorns and Goats Spread Joy at May Open Barn

It was a beautiful spring day, and Greenwell Foundation welcomed over 100 young and young-at-heart members of our community to our May Open Barn celebrating Unicorns last week.

Costumes abounded, many photos were taken, and everyone enjoyed themselves safely, maintaining state and local guidelines as we emerge from the pandemic. Executive Director Jolanda Campbell was particularly pleased with the behavior of our 2 newest members of the Greenwell Foundation family; goats Billy and Taco.

“They had a great time meeting everyone, and all our visitors loved them!”

Greenwell Foundation’s Open Barns are held the first Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., and are free-of-charge. In June, we will be hosting pony rides (for a $5 fee) and our dear friends from the Lexington Park Library will be holding outdoor story time at 10:00 a.m.

We hope to see you there!

Get more information about Greenwell Foundation’s programs at the website www.greenwellfoundation.org or by calling the office at 301-373-9775.

