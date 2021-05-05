VIDEO: Peloton Recalls Tread and Tread+ Treadmills After One Child Dies and More Than 70 Incidents Reported

Today, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton are announcing two separate voluntary recalls of Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy as described in the press releases below.

Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ in April.

In the United States, the Tread was only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from about November, 2020 to about March, 2021 and the company is currently working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks.



I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills. The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products.

Full statement from Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC

Statement of Peloton’s CEO John Foley

The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Name of product: Tread and Tread+ the Model TR-01 was called “Tread” from August 2018 to September 2020, when it was renamed “Tread+”.

Hazard: Adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund until November 6, 2022. Consumers who return the Tread+ treadmill after that date will receive a partial refund. Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+.

Recall date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Units: About 125,000

WARNING!! The video below contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. It has been reported the child was NOT injured during the below incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video courtesy of, and provided by the CPSC.



This recall comes after a April 17, 2021, warning consumers about the danger of popular Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines. The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.

The urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child’s death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC’s announcement of an investigation into that incident.

After the warning was released by the CPSC. Peloton released the following statement and press release. Read the full release from Peloton here.

“NEW YORK, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) cares deeply about the safety of its Members and one of its core values is putting Members first. The company is troubled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading. There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times.

Peloton was shocked and devastated to learn in March that a child died while using the Tread+. Within a day of learning this news, Peloton notified CPSC. While preparing its report to CPSC, Peloton learned through a doctor’s report to CPSC’s public database that a child had experienced a brain injury. Peloton spoke to the family who reported that and the child is expected to fully recover. Not wanting to delay in notifying Members, on March 18, 2021, Peloton’s co-founder and CEO John Foley sent an urgent reminder directly to Tread+ Members to follow the critical warnings and safety instructions that accompany the Tread+, which state that children, pets, and objects should be kept clear of the Tread+ at all times. Members were also reminded to remove the Safety Key and store it out of the reach of children when an adult is not using the Tread+. As hoped, this message received widespread attention, further reinforcing this vital safety message. Following this message, Peloton received additional reports of incidents that had previously occurred. Peloton promptly reported the additional incidents to CPSC and provided all subsequent details that CPSC requested, with the limited exception of certain personally identifiable information that a few Members explicitly requested Peloton not volunteer. In order to protect these Members’ privacy, Peloton honored those requests and did not provide that information to the CPSC until it was compelled by subpoena to do so.