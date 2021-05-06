Police Investigating Male Shot Multiple Times in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Flower Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area landing zone, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was conscious, alert, and breathing prior to takeoff.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

