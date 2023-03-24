UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Jury Finds PG County Man Guilty of Attempted 1st Degree Murder for 2021 Shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE 3/23/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Marys County Maryland jury convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, 23, of Capitol Heights for first degree attempted murder stemming from a May 5, 2021 shooting in Lexington Park.

“Mr. Winbush was charged with these violent crimes nearly two years ago. With today’s verdict, the victim and our community has finally obtained justice. I want to thank the jury for its thoughtful deliberation and attention to this case and Corporal Christopher Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Southern Region for the successful investigation.”

Chief of Major Crimes Jeff Maylor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St Marys County, MD.

Winbush will be held without bond pending sentencing.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.



On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Flower Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area landing zone, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was conscious, alert, and breathing prior to takeoff.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





