Investigators Working to Identify Driver Found Deceased in SUV

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, in conjunction with Prince George’s County Fire investigators, are investigating the death of a man in Landover this week. Efforts are underway to identify him so his family can be notified.

On May 1, 2021, at approximately 5:55 p.m., first responders were called to the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road. A driver was located deceased inside of an SUV.

The preliminary investigation suggests the SUV had just struck an unoccupied parked car before ultimately hitting a fence. The SUV then became engulfed in flames.

An autopsy is underway to determine the driver’s cause of death. As investigators await those results, we continue to work to identify him. The adult white male was driving a tan 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Delaware tags.

Anyone with information on this case or the driver’s identity is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0019217.

