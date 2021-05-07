Arrest Video: Impaired Driver Arrested After Crashing Truck in Great Mills and Fleeing on Foot

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Clipper Drive and Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on it’s side with the vehicle unoccupied. Witnesses reported a male suspect fled on foot down Clipper Drive before the arrival of crews.

Trooper J Engleman, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was on Clipper Drive and located a male who ran from him and then attempted to hide.

The Trooper detained the suspect for their investigation, and he was identified as, Erick Diaz, 24, of Great Mills. Diaz first told police he was driving at the time of the crash, and a short time later gave multiple accounts of the of the incident and said he was only a passenger and was not the man who ran from police.

The Trooper performed field sobriety testing on Diaz and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Details will be provided as they become available.

