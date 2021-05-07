VIDEO: Calvert County Public Schools Announce Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Professional of the Year, and Give Both a New Car!

Congratulations to Jennifer Rachic, Calvert County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, and James Johnson, Educational Support Professional of the Year. The winners were announced during live- streamed surprise visits to each school.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Mrs. Rachic and Mr. Johnson are outstanding examples of the fine teachers and support staff we have in Calvert County Public Schools. We loved having the opportunity to celebrate them where they are appreciated the most – with the folks who work with them every day.”

Ms. Rachic teaches in the Academy of Health Professions at the Career and Technology Academy. After beginning her career as a nurse, she was hired in 2012 as the clinical instructor at CTA, which involved working with students during their on-site clinical experiences. Two years later, she transitioned to the classroom, and her students consistently have an extremely high pass rate on their certification exams, thereby graduating ready to embark on a medical career or further education. While teaching, Ms. Rachic earned a Master of Science in Nursing and is now less than a year away from completing her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Mr. Johnson began his career as a police officer, working in Washington, D.C., and later in Prince George’s County. He then served as a public school investigator counselor in Prince George’s County before coming to Calvert County as a safety advocate in 2015. Mr. Johnson’s work ethic, integrity, and willingness with help with whatever students and colleagues need earned him recognition as Employee of the Month during his previous assignments at Calvert Middle and Plum Point Middle, an honor he earned again at Calvert High.

Calvert County Public Schools would like to extend appreciation to the generous sponsors of the Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Professional of the Year program: Bayside Toyota, Bayside Chevrolet, Excelon Generation, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, The Auto Spa, Rod N Reel Resort, Styled Salon, Jerry’s Place, and the Optimist Club of Calvert.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>