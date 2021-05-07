Police Make Arrest After Woman Shot at Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville

On May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28700 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the report of a disturbance with shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and no victim or evidence of a shooting was located at that time. At approximately 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the report of an individual who had been shot at Big Dogs Paradise Bar in Mechanicsville.

A female victim, age 38, was located with two gunshot wounds to her leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigation determined the victim became upset with the suspect and destroyed the windshield to the suspect’s vehicle, while the parties were at Big Dogs Paradise Bar in Mechanicsville. The suspect, later identified as Dominic Marquay Lucas, age 30 of District Heights, brandished a firearm and shot the victim twice in the leg. The suspect was located in Lexington Park, and found to be in possession of a handgun.

Lucas was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault First and Second Degree

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

