The Laurel Police Department is currently investigating two armed robberies and a personal injury collision, in the area of the 14600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Laurel.

All three incidents are related, a suspect is in custody and there is no current danger to the community.

If anyone has any information please contact us at 301-498-0092 or anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Updates will be provided when they become available.