Historic Sotterley to Hosts Free 2021 Common Ground Event Virtually on Wednesday, May 19, 2021,

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., Sotterley continues its virtual Common Ground programming with Kent Randell as he presents More than Ahnentafel Charts: A personal story of genealogy informing a career, interdisciplinary research, and social activism. Kent shares his inspiring personal journey of how genealogy shaped his life and career and promotes genealogy and family research as a valid tool for historical research and storytelling.

​​​​​​​Kent Randell is college archivist at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He is also a tenured member of the library’s teaching faculty, recipient of the Aldom-Plansoen distinguished professorship, and teaches an Introduction to Archives course. His scholarly output includes a book chapter about ethnic archives, topics related to his Finnish and Saami heritage, articles in genealogical journals, and the intersection of the archival record and 19th century free and enslaved persons of color in Southern Maryland.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Destination Southern Maryland (Southern Maryland Heritage Area) and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

This webinar is part of Sotterley’s 2021 Common Initiative. There will be opportunities for Q & A during the webinar. This is a FREE virtual webinar, but advance registration is required. On-line registration is available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.