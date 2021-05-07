Blue Crabs Announce 2021 Fan Fest, Scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced their 2021 Fan Fest, scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Regency Furniture Stadium, running from 12:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m.

For the first time in 600 days, the Blue Crabs will be inviting fans into Regency Furniture Stadium. Fan Fest is a free, socially distanced pre-season kick-off unlike any other. Gates will open at noon, at which time fans will be permitted to begin their tour of all the brand new sights, sounds, and smells that Regency Furniture Stadium has to offer.

As Blue Crabs fans enter the socially distanced Fan Fest, they will be handed a signature collection card for the day. Televisions will be spread throughout the concourse, where fans will be invited to virtually meet the 2021 Blue Crabs players, coaches, and staff. Fans’ collection cards will be their roadmap to navigate Fan Fest. It will direct you to each virtual meet and greet station, and as fans get to know the Blue Crabs, they can stamp each player’s signature onto their collection card. Additionally, free balloon artists and face painters will be available for fans of all ages.

The eTrepid Box Office will be open throughout the event, and fans will be able to purchase single game tickets and/or ticket plans for the 2021 season. Additionally, all season ticket plan holders can pick up their ticket packages, including their special edition hat. Vax Pack Plan holders, The Charleston Senior Living Community Silver Sluggers, and MyEyeDr. Backfin Buddies can also retrieve their ticket packages, and included merchandise. During this event, fans are invited to transfer any purchases from 2020 to 2021. At 1 PM, the Blue Crabs will play a Spring Training exhibition game against the traveling Black Sox, and all fans are invited to find a seat, chow down on a hot dog, and drink our brand new Brew Crab Beer at the concession stands.

Prior to first pitch, at 12:30 PM, fans can watch Atlantic League President, Rick White answer fan-submitted questions on the video board.

“Fan Fest is the best time of the year. For the first time, fans can smell baseball in the air, eat some Cracker Jacks, see their fellow fans, and prepare for baseball. Nothing compares. We are thrilled to have baseball back in Southern Maryland,” Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel said.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs – The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information.

To purchase tickets for the Blue Crabs 2021 season, click HERE.

For the Blue Crabs 2021 COVID-19 policies, click HERE.