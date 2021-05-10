U.S. Coast Guard Establishes Safety and Security Zone Around Cove Point Natural Gas Terminal

The U.S. Coast Guard in coordination with federal, State and local agencies have established a ‘Safety and Security Zone’ for the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, Chesapeake Bay, Maryland.

This exclusion zone is necessary to help ensure public safety and security. The zone prohibits vessels and persons from entering a well-defined area of 500 yards in all directions around the Cove Point LNG Terminal at Cove Point.

The safety and security zone excludes recreational vessels, fishing vessels, or other small craft and unauthorized vessels from areas around docked ships at the terminal, extending piers, and nearby shoreline. The exclusion zones are well-marked with signs on surrounding piers, buoys and other structures visible day and night.

Security personnel, land and waterside enforce the safety and security zones at all times. In accordance with general regulations, any entry into or movement within this zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COPT) Maryland-National Capital Region or his designated representative.

Any violators that encroach this zone are expected to be boarded by U.S. Coast Guard and/or law enforcement. Violations of these regulations are punishable to include a fine of $32,500 in addition to possible criminal charges.

For more information on this regulated navigation area, please visit https://www.dco.uscg.mil/RNA/.