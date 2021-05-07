UPDATE: Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Fire Department Vehicle in Leonardtown Sends One to Trauma Center

Update at 6:20 p.m., audio and photos of incident have been added.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 2:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious, involving a fire department vehicle and one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway and confirmed one patient was trapped.

The operator of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Utility 1 was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

The operator and one passenger of the white Chevrolet pickup truck denied any injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the Audi sedan was trapped for approximately 14 minutes before crews from Bay District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown extricated the patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 4 from Salisbury responded to the scene and transported the single patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Witnesses on the scene reported Chief 1 was stopped in the Southbound lane of St. Andrew’s Church Road in his Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Utility 1 Chevrolet SUV with his left turn signal on waiting to make a left turn onto Fairgrounds Road, when the white Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended the Utility which sent his SUV into the Northbound lanes and in the path of the Audi sedan, where the Audi and SUV collided head-on.

Police are investigating the collision. It is unknown if any citations or charges are pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

