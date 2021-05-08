Medical Emergency Leads to Six Vehicles Damaged in Great Mills

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Longfields Boulevard and Nicolas Court in Great Mills, for a reported motor vehicle accident with one unresponsive.

Upon arrival, units located a Ford pickup truck that had hit five parked vehicles. The Ford F-150 was operated by an adult male.

While trying to diagnose his injuries, the adult female passenger told firefighters he does have medical history, and prior to the accident the driver told the passenger he was not feeling well. A short time later he went unconscious leading to the collision. She administered one epi-pen to the operator prior to the arrival of First Responders.

The vehicle was also occupied by two young children who were properly secured in the appropriate child seats. No injuries were reported by the any of the passengers.

First responders administered at least three doses of Naloxone (Narcan) to the patient, but it was determined at the scene that the accident was caused by a “medical emergency” and driving under the influence of narcotics is NOT suspected, and this was NOT an overdose.

The operator of the vehicle was conscious and talking to medical personnel approximately 20 minutes after units arrived on the scene. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office exchanged insurance information for the involved parties and no citations were issued. The motor vehicle collision is not under investigation at this time.

The SMNEWSNET photographer at the scene was told by a person who knew the driver, that he is a well respected member of the Military.

