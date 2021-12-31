Details Released After Police Arrest 21-Year-Old for La Plata Shooting – Two Guns Recovered

UPDATE: On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Patuxent Court in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a male was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

Detectives pursued leads and in November, and were able to positively identify the shooter as Marvin Lewis Dyson, 21, of La Plata.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and on December 29, 2021, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, Dyson was located inside a residence on Grouse Place in Waldorf. While at the residence police located Dyson in a bathroom, he was in a squatted position near a toilet and vanity. At the time Dyson was reaching around in the vanity and the toilet lid was closed, when officers detained Dyson, they opened the toilet lid and discovered a tan colored Polymer handgun with a black slide inside of the toilet. There was a large amount of toilet paper and bathroom supplies located inside of the toilet in an attempt to conceal the handgun. During a secondary search warrant, another polymer handgun and an extended magazine were located in the same bathroom Dyson was previously found in, The extended magazine contained several rounds of live ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Dyson was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring device; he had been arrested on August 21 for possessing a firearm which was recovered in his waistband during a traffic stop.

Dyson was released by a judge on August 24, 2021, on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring. He obtained the monitoring device, but cut if off a few months later.

Dyson was already prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction in 2019.

Dyson is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call Det. A. Brown at 301-609-6502.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

5/9/2021: On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata, for the report gunshot victim.

All fire and rescue personnel responding to the scene were ordered to stay “well away from the area” due to three suspects wearing all black were armed with firearms and possibly still in the area.

The first arriving officer observed six subjects wearing all black running away from the area, with witnesses reported three black males armed with firearms were wearing masks and all black clothing.

One adult male was located in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the lower-body. One ambulance was requested to proceed into the scene, and all other units were told to continue to stage due to a large amount of evidence on the scene.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office placed one subject into custody on the scene, and recovered one handgun from the suspect.

Police recovered multiple shell casings, and a bicycle from the scene.

The adult male victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

No other known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. Updates will be provided when they become available.

