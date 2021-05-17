UPDATE: La Plata Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Single Vehicle Collision in La Plata

UPDATE 5/17/2021: On May 9, 2021, at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a single car motor vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Port Tobacco Road in La Plata.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of La Plata, was traveling on Port Tobacco Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double-yellow lines and struck a tree.

The driver was flown to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

On May 13, 2021, the victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he sustained. Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The investigation is ongoing.



On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 6557 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

The first 911 call came from an on board alert system stating a Porsche SUV had crashed in the area of the given address. A short time later, a 911 caller on the scene reported the vehicle was on fire and was actively witnessing a Good Samaritan pulling an unconscious male from the vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the SUV off the roadway and into the woods with the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the woods.

A short time after arrival, firefighters requested a helicopter for a victim that was unresponsive.

Medical personnel told flight medics the victim was approximately 50-years old and was unresponsive. Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted Traffic Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.