VIDEO: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center Celebrate 2020 Annual Awards

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans along with Major T.D. Reece of the Calvert County Detention Center and members of their command staff honored 116 award recipients at private ceremony April 27, 2021 in Huntingtown, MD. Honorees were recognized for excellence in law enforcement, lifesaving awards and outstanding and exemplary performance.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented colors, Chaplain Dave Mohler delivered the invocation, following a moment of silence honoring the service of late Deputy First Class William “Wes” Beisel. Sheriff Evans congratulated all that received awards and thanked them for going above and beyond the call of duty and for keeping our community safe.

The following honorees were awarded:

Road Deputy of the Year Awarded by the Maryland State’s Attorney Office

Deputy Wyatt McDowell

Detective of the Year Awarded by the Maryland State’s Attorney Office

Detective Cpl. Bill Rector

Calvert County Detention Center Certification of Appreciation

Cpl. Christopher Gray

Cpl. Cordell Jones

MDC Caroline Briscoe

SCD Dayania Carroll

SCD David Unkle

CDFC Michael Lanier

CD Katherine Lavorgna

CD Devin Preston

Sheriff’s Office Excellence in Law Enforcement

Senior Deputy Michael Mudd

Cpl. Stephen Moran & K-9 Kano

Det. Josh Buck

Det. Edward Yates

Master Deputy James Flynt

Top Gun Award- Special Operations Team

DFC Ryan Evans

Top Gun Award- Detention Center

Cpl. Christopher Gray

Detention Center Certificate of Commendation

MCD Shawn Brooks

MCD Stephen Hance

CDFC Anthony Marinelli

CD Cory Mister

CD John Windsor

Sheriff’s Office Outstanding Performance

Cpl. Mark Robshaw

DFC William Freeland

DFC Kamrhen Parks

DFC Shane Naughton

DFC Robert Shrawder

Deputy Howard Anderson, Jr.

Deputy Anthony Aranda

Deputy Wyatt McDowell

Deputy Herschel Wilder, III



Sgt. Jeffrey Denton, Jr.Sgt. John McCarrollCpl. Mark RobshawCpl. David Jacobs, Jr.Master Deputy Christopher ChildressDFC Ryan EvansDFC Galen GottDFC Andrew OstazeskiDFC Timothy RzepkowskiDeputy Drew DurnbaughDeputy Wyatt McDowellDeputy Nicholas SavickDeputy Brady WilsonSCO Rona Hayes

Detention Center- Exemplary Performance

Cpl. John Hotchkiss

SCD Ross Montgomery

CDFC John Ashley

CDFC Kiana Brooks

CDFC Erik Snyder

CD Ryan Jones

CD Bradley Revoir

Detention Center- Meritorious

CDFC David Cook

CD Tyler Bowen

CD Jarrett Turner

Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award

Deputy Drew Durnbaugh

Deputy Wyatt McDowell

Deputy Nicholas Savick

Deputy Brady Wilson

Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation: K-9 Unit

Sgt. Shawn Morder

Sgt. Gary Shrawder

Sgt. James Morgan

Cpl. Stephen Moran

Cpl. Dave Jacobs, Jr.

Master Deputy Paul Wood

Master Deputy Christopher Childress

Master Deputy Robert Burggraff

DFC Bradley Boerum

DFC Curtis Callison

DFC Branden De Leon-Suero

DFC Christopher Idol

DFC Timothy Rzepkowski

Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation: School Resource Officer Unit

Cpl. Vaughn Johnson, Jr.

Cpl. Glenn Libby

Cpl. Andrew Woodford

Master Deputy Kevin Hall

Senior Deputy Andrew Clas

DFC William Beisel

DFC Derick Clark

DFC Dean Naughton

DFC Ryan Spalding

DFC Marshall Trig

DFC Joseph Ward, Jr.

Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation: Sheriff’s Communication Operator

Jessica Jones

SCO Christopher Hengstenberg

SCO Rona Hays

SCO Joseph Kontra

SCO Thomas Smith

SCO Shannon Luckett

Sheriff’s Office Commendation

Sgt. Gary Shrawder

Sgt. Jeffrey Denton

Cpl. John Harms

DFC Shane Naughton

DFC William Freeland

Deputy Howard Anderson, Jr.

SCO Shannon Luckett

Cpl. Allan Curtin

Master Deputy Pete Aurich

DFC Nicholas Buckler

DFC Thomas Buckler III



Donna Grover

Sheriff’s Office Civilian of the Year

Dean Hamilton

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Supervisor of the Year

Cpl. James Morgan

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Supervisor of the Year- Honorable Mention

Cpl. Mark Robshaw

Cpl. John Harms

Detention Center Supervisor of the Year

Sgt. Richard Nauman

Sheriff’s Office Rookie of the Year

Deputy Herschel Wilder III

Sheriff’s Office Rookie of the Year- Honorable Mention

Deputy Howard Anderson, Jr.

Detention Center Rookie of the Year

CD Alexandra Hart

Sheriff’s Office Beach Deputy of the Year

DFC Stephen Bowlan

Detention Center Correctional Deputy of the Year

SCD Robert Scott

Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year

DFC Kamrhen Parks

Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year- Honorable Mention

DFC William Freeland, DFC Shane Naughton, DFC Robert Shrawder

