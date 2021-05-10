Harold Hampton King

“Hampton” passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021. He was born October 13, 1929 in the original Calvert County Hospital and delivered by his great uncle Dr. Isaac King, founder of the hospital. His parents were Harold E. King and Margaret V. King. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia King, former wife Betty King, daughter Cynthia King-Lucas, son-in-law Randell Lucas, granddaughter Kathryn Lucas, grandson Matthew Lucas, step daughters Lisa Bennett and Karen Kager, step son-in-laws Rodney Bennett and Matthew Kager, step granddaughters Kristin Hodges and Jamie Blakey, step grandson-in-law James Blakey, step grandsons Jesse Hodges, Dylan Kager, and Josh Kager, step great grandchildren James, Logan, Macen and Kelsi.

He served as Assistant Director for Management in the US Department of Agriculture, the US Atomic Energy Commission, and proudly served as a Corporal in the US Army Artillery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma and the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project at the Pentagon during the Korean War.

He graduated from Maryland Park High School in 1946. Was a member of the American Legion Post 206, Chesapeake Beach and the Calvert Elks Lodge, 2620, Prince Frederick. Was of Christian faith and loved and appreciated his God given life. Was a conservative. Greatly enjoyed his profession in the administrative management field. Never considered it as work. Was ever thankful to his creator, parents, wife, and all those many friends and associates that so exceptionally supported him and contributed to his fortunate life.

Last, but certainly not least, always remembered and kept in mind his great parents sustaining a good life in rearing him during the Great Depression.

Private interment servidces for Mr. King will be held at Wesley Cemetery in Prince Frederick, MD and Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD.