On Monday, April 26, 2021, Vivian Laverne McKinley, affectionately known to many as Mother Vivian, peacefully transitioned from this world to take her rest with our lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Vivian was a woman of prayer, mountain moving faith, love and humor. Mother Vivian’s family is so grateful that they were able to watch her praise the God of her salvation to the very end. If you knew Mother Vivian than you know that she wouldn’t want us to dwell in sadness, but rather celebrate her remarkable time on earth with photos, stories, and loving memories. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

As such, the family intends to have a good ole fashion hand clapping, foot stomping home going service to celebrate her life and victory in Christ Jesus. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021

Time: Viewing 10-12

Home going Service starts at 12

Where: Tabernacle of Praise

2574 Business Park Drive

Waldorf MD 20601

Please send all flowers to Briscoe-Tonic funeral home.