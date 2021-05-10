Joan Frances Stone Hayden died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Solomons, Maryland.

Joan was born on October 16, 1936, in Washington, D.C.; her parents were Francis Aubrey Stone and Thelma Fletcher Stone. She was an only child. She spent her

girlhood in the District and later in St. Mary’s County, where her father’s family had deep roots. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1954. She graduated from

Strayer College in 1955.

In 1956 she married Joseph Neal Hayden, Jr., of Lexington Park, Maryland. They began their married life in Hyattsville and Seat Pleasant. They moved to Clinton in

1963 and raised five sons and were blessed with many friends. Joan was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, volunteering with multiple

ministries.

Joan worked for the U.S. Census Bureau for many years, retiring in 1993. In 1986 Joan and Joe moved to Huntingtown, and became founding parishioners at Jesus the

Divine Word parish. Joan was active in the Altar Guild and other parish ministries. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Joan was a shining example of quiet

service, inspiring her children and grandchildren to live faithfully and to serve others.

Joan led a happy and rich life, full of friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband Joe. She is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law: Don and Donna of

Hampton, Virginia; Mark and Phyllis of Severna Park; Jeff and Patti of Ellicott City; Brian and Kelly of Lusby; and Randy and Kathy of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Her survivors include sixteen grandchildren and their spouses, and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her large extended family and her numerous friends.

Joan was a loving mother and grandmother, and her children and grandchildren willforever treasure her wisdom and kindness in all she did. She had a deep, enduring

faith. You can honor her memory by hugging your loved ones, saying a prayer, and performing an act of charity for another person. We will forever miss Joan, our

Mom, our Mommom.

Her final year of life was made difficult by the restrictions of the COVID pandemic. We are grateful to the health care professionals who cared for her and protected her.

We are thankful that many accommodations were made to allow us to be with her in her final illness.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday July 23, 2021, 1 PM At Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and School (Solomons), or to the charity of your choice.