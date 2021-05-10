John Norris “Pop” Brady, Sr., 88 of North Beach, MD, formally of Hillside, MD, passed away on April 9, 2021 at Calvert Hospital. Born on February 23, 1933 to Albert Norris Brady and Emma Louise (Grimley) Brady. Pop was a lifetime member of Hillside Volunteer Fire Department, joining in 1949, entered the Marine Corps in 1953, during the Korean War, serving until 1957. In 1960, Pop joined I.U.O.E. Local 99A, retiring in 1993.

Pop is survived by his three children: John N. Brady, Jr. (Laura), Theresa I. Brady, and David A. Brady (Dani), seven grandchildren: Brian K. Brady, Jennifer I. Brady, Christopher A. Brady, Tina M. Lehman, Alex J. Williams, James N. Brady, and Thomas S. Brady; five great grandchildren: Austin Saunders, Trevor Brady, Haley Brady, Brock Brady, and Zoey Brady. He is also survived by his two sisters, June McGarvey, and Patricia Dennis, as well as many friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his father: Albert N. Brady, his mother, Emma Louise (Grimley) Brady, wife Gail Irene Brady, siblings, Anna Mae Weimar, Albert William Brady, Peggy Porth, and Robert Louis Brady.

Pop enjoyed going camping at Indian Acres, coin collecting, motocross races, traveling to TN, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and walking on the North Beach Boardwalk.

Pop was always very giving to others and welcoming to all, he will be greatly missed by everyone.