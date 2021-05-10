Michael Edward Zirnhelt, 63, of Lothian, MD, passed away on April 7, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center with his wife, daughter, and son in-law by his side. He was born February 3, 1958 to Edward and Ruth Zirnhelt and was raised on Broadwater Creek in Churchton, MD. Mike graduated from Southern High School in Harwood, MD. He met his high school sweetheart Robin Christine Cox in 1973 and they married on March 15, 1980, and were married for 41 years. Mike retired from Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works in 2019 after 35 years of service. During his tenure, he worked as a Pumping Station Operator, Tractor Trailer Driver, Heavy Equipment Operator and retired as Supervisor of the Millersville Landfill. He loved operating all types of heavy equipment and was a master at it. Mike enjoyed working in his yard on his John Deere Tractor, gardening, crabbing, NASCAR, watching the History channel, cooking, baking, and spending time with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife Robin, daughter Amber Jacobs (Chuck) of Dunkirk, his mother Ruth Phipps Zirnhelt of Churchton, sister in-law Joyce Amaker (Robert) of Owings, niece Debora Sines of Middletown, nephews Todd Cox of Lothian and Jim Dorsey of Port Republic, and great nieces Brittany Moore of Leonardtown, Samantha Amaker of Bel Alton and Victoria and Savannah Sines of Middletown, MD. He is also survived by his grand-pups Bentley & Stella, whom he cherished spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his father Edward Zirnhelt, his in-laws Teddy and Marguerite Cox, brother in-laws Teddy, Jr. and William “Billy” Cox, sister in-law Linda “Sue” Dorsey and nephew Robert “Bobby” Amaker.

Services are Private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.