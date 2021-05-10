Johnathon Richard Crowley Jr.

Johnathon is survived by his mother, Tracey Lynn Graves; his mamaw, Elizabeth Louise Graves, whom he loved with every inch of his soul; his grandfather, Ronald Gerald Graves, who Johnathon considered a father figure since John’s biological father passed away when he was only 6 months old (1992).

John is survived by his son, his pride and joy, Aden Micah Crowley, 2 years old. He loved Aden so very much. Aden was his life! Aden always enjoyed spending quality time with his Daddy. Johnathon was such a great father to his little boy. Survived by Aden’s mother, Ashley Elizabeth Enstrom, who was with him for almost 13 years of his life.

Johnathon was also survived by his seven brothers and sisters: Triston Blake Kilinski, 23; Sierra Jewel Kilinski, 22; Brandon Keith Mcgowan, 21; Casey Ryan McGowan, 10; Aspen Nicole McGowan, 7; Sarah Louise Bentley, and James Daniel Bentley.

He is also survived by his Aunt Sherry. He loved her with all of his heart. She was the closest thing to a mother besides his own mother and his mamaw. Johnathon always said that he wanted to be just like his uncle Ronnie Graves. Ronnie was with him almost every day of his life.

Scott McGinn was Johnathon’s closest friend. They spent so much time together over the past decade playing video games and watching movies.

John had a heart of gold and he loved his family so very much. He would’ve taken the shirt off of his back for anyone that needed it. As you can imagine this is very hard on all of us but everyone who knew him and loved him is welcome to attend his services.

Visitation on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 at 1:00PM.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions are asked to American Diabetes Association (Washington DC-MD Office), 1025 Connecticut Avenue, NW – Suite 1005, Washington, DC 20036-4104.