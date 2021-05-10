Minor Injuries Reported After Van Strikes Utility Pole in Lexington Park

On Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Dispatchers advised all incoming units to use caution in the area as wires were down.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway that had struck a utility pole, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single occupant, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Barrack responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack released the following statement:

“North and Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road between Great Mills Road and Hermanville Road are shut down due to a traffic accident. Electric pole and lines in the roadway. SHA advises it will be shut down for multiple hours. Please avoid this area.”

