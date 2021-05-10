Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine Event at Lexington Park Library

The Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 Testing Taskforce, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Library will host a 2-day pop up COVID-19 testing and vaccine event on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the Lexington Park Library, located at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd in Lexington Park.

COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, while supplies last) will be available to all community members:

Appointment-free

No Doctor’s order needed

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

No insurance needed

More information on local COVID-19 testing is available at: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing. For more information on SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.