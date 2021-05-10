Maryland Reports Lowest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since Last July, Hospitalizations Fall Under 800

May 10, 2021

Case Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since October 6, 2020, Positivity Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since October 23, 2020, and 64.5% of Maryland Adults Have Received At Least Dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine

The State of Maryland’s key health metrics continue to improve across the board, as today the state is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6, 2020.

Case Rate Per 100K Falls to Lowest Level Since October 6. The state’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K dropped to 9.2—the lowest level since October 6, 2020—and has dropped by 61% since mid-April.

Positivity Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since October 23. The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.06%—the lowest level since October 23, 2020—and the daily positivity rate dropped to 2.24%. The seven-day positivity rate has dropped 67.7% from the winter peak.

Hospitalizations Fall Under 800. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland dropped under 800—to 798—for the first time since March 15. Hospitalizations are down 59.1% from their winter peak.

64.5% of Maryland Adults With At Least One Dose. Maryland is reporting 5,256,617 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 64.5% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is outpacing the national rate (58%), and is already more than 92% of the way toward meeting President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.


