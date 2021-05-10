Detectives Arrest 29-Year-Old Lanham Man After Shooting and Killing His Brother

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related fatal shooting in Lanham Friday morning. The suspect is 29-year-old Dominick Pailin of the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham. He is charged with fatally shooting his brother, 39-year-old Bryan Pailin, of Morningside.

On May 7, 2021, at approximately 8:10 am, officers were called to the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road for the report of a shooting. The victim was located inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an interview, Dominick admitted to shooting his brother during an on-going dispute. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0020177.