Maryland Lottery Makes New Millionaire in Glen Burnie

A Maryland Lottery player in Glen Burnie was a $1 million winner in the May 8 Powerball drawing, marking the week’s biggest prize. Meanwhile, four more players won $100,000 each after buying scratch-off tickets in Baltimore (two), Laurel and Sparrows Point.

In all, 39 Maryland Lottery players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid a total of more than $34.6 million in prizes in the seven days ending May 9.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. A grace period put in place for tickets that reached their expiration dates during Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends at 4 p.m. June 30. The standard 182-day claim period goes back into effect after that.

All Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $600, and approximately 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers are authorized to cash tickets valued up to $5,000. Prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at any of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed From May 3 through May 9:

$100,000 Prizes

$50,000 Prizes

$20,200 Prizes

2020 Cash, Davidsonville Country Market, 801 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville

2020 Cash, Rodman’s Discount Stores, 4301 Randolph Road, Silver Spring

$10,000 Prizes

Fast Play and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings From May 3 through May 9:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold May 2 (for the May 6 drawing) at Royal Farms #188, 742 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen (unclaimed as of May 10)

$50,000 ticket sold May 3 (for the May 4 drawing) at Dyson’s Store, 13706 Brandywine Road, Brandywine (unclaimed as of May 10)

$50,000 ticket sold May 9 (for the May 9 drawing) at W Express Takoma Park, 6400 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park (unclaimed as of May 10)

MEGA MILLIONS

$40,000 ticket sold May 7 (for the May 7 drawing) at Plaza Liquors, 5722 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 10)

$10,000 ticket sold May 1 (for the May 4 drawing) at 7-Eleven #27411, 6570 Coventry Way, Clinton (unclaimed as of May 10)

$10,000 ticket sold May 7 (for the May 7 drawing) at Giant #197, 7944 Honeygo Boulevard, Nottingham (unclaimed as of May 10)

$10,000 ticket sold May 5 (for the May 7 drawing) at White Oak Convenience Store, 11407 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of May 10)

MULTI MATCH

$520,000 win in the May 3 drawing in Anne Arundel County.

POWERBALL

$1 million ticket sold May 7 (for the May 8 drawing) at Giant #2312, 6626 North Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of May 10)

$50,000 ticket sold May 7 (for the May 8 drawing) at Marlboro Country, 14808 Main Street, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of May 10)

RACETRAX

$57,856 ticket sold May 8 at Dolfield Convenience Store, 3611 Dolfield Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 10)

$31,294 ticket sold May 3 at Mitt’s Rosedale Liquors, 6247 Kenwood Avenue, Rosewood (unclaimed as of May 10)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $28.2 billion in prizes to players and contributed nearly $17.3 billion in Lottery profit to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-426-2537.