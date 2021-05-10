Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown Sends One to Trauma Center

On Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 3:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, the assignment was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision reported serious, bringing firefighters from Hollywood to the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a T-bone style collision and confirmed one patient trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated one patient in approximately 10 minutes.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments. Volunteer today!

