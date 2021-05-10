Two Injured After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, May 10, 2021, at approximately 4:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Park Hall Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway involved in a offset head-on collision with no occupants trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District assisted one occupant out of the Toyota sedan and provided medical assistance until the arrival of EMT’s.

Two occupants of the Toyota were transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries, both were patients were conscious and talking.

The occupant of the Ford pickup truck denied any injuries.

