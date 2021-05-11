Police in Waldorf Respond to Call for Man with Gun

Officers Respond to Call for Man with Gun:

On May 10, 2021, at 11:42 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a subject “practice drawing” a firearm just outside of a store.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Dorvay Dante Bell, 41, of Waldorf, in the parking lot and immediately gave verbal commands. The officers were able to de-escalate the situation and the suspect complied. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed that the firearm concealed in his waistband was a BB gun replica of a 9mm handgun. Additionally, Bell and his female acquaintance, Cheryl Lynn Spiegel, 49, of Waldorf, were found to be trespassing at the business after being banned.

Bell was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and concealed air gun. Spiegel was charged with trespassing and released on the scene.

Officer R. Watson investigated.