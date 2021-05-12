Police in Charles County Seeking Information on Armed Car Jacking in Waldorf

On May 10, 2021, at 3:53 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6200 block of Seal Place in Waldorf for the report of an armed carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim. Initial investigation revealed the victim met the suspect on a dating website, and they arranged to meet in the area of Seal Place. When the victim pulled into the parking area, an unknown male walked up to the driver’s side door and brandished a black handgun. He ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Once the victim got out, the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. The vehicle is a 2008 Honda Civic 4-door sedan, tan in color, bearing Maryland registration 8BX5170.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties.

If anyone has information about this crime or about the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact Detective Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.

The investigation is ongoing.

The CCSO reminds citizens to use caution when arranging to meet individuals whom you have only communicated with online.