One Flown to Burn Center After Boat and Garage Fire in Hollywood

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:05 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Seventh District responded to 24875 Iron Horse Lane in Hollywood, for the reported detached garage on fire.

Chief 7 and Engine 73 arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from the initial dispatch and found a boat and 40×60 detached garage on fire.

One resident suffered burns to the upper body and was transported by emergency medical personnel to the St. Mary’s County Airport, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the adult male to an area burn center.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes, with the incident being scaled back to units from Company 7.

Engine 72, Engine 73, Tanker 74, Truck 7, Rescue Squad 7, Chief 7 (Brady), Chief 7A (Rogers) and Chief 7B (Rector) responded, and operated on the scene with 30 volunteers.

The fire was determined to have started because of improper transferring of fuel on the boat. The boat was originally on fire inside the garage and pulled out prior to the fire departments arrival. First Responders urge all citizens to use extreme caution when working with any fuel indoors, especially during these tough times.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, however, they did not respond and are not investigating the incident.

One photo is courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

