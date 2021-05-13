St. Mary’s County’s Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served in April 2021

Criminal Summonses Served: April 2021

04/01/21- Margaret Ann Hale, age 26 of Lexington Park- two counts of Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 17552-21

04/02/21- Loma Leondrae Thomas, age 22 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pesante# 153. CASE# 8219-21

04/02/21- Richard Lee Sandidge, age 81 of California- Negligent Driving and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 17752-21

04/03/21- James Osay Reed Jr., age 54 of Lexington Park- Theft and Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 13033-21

04/06/21- James Calvin Morgan, age 56 of Lexington Park- two counts of Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 17549-21

04/07/21- Charles Edward Taylor, age 35 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. C. Hill# 381. CASE# 10811-21

04/07/21- Callie Anne Whitney, age 22 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Pesante# 1253. CASE# 14222-21

04/07/21- Tiffany Monique Fenwick, age 24 of Indian Head- Failure to Appear/Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Alvey# 275. CASE# 18665-21

04/08/21- Zarek Michael Flores, age 19 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Edelen# 330. CASE# 10869-21

04/10/21- Crystal Charity Eyster, age 45 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 16656-21

04/12/21- Unique Ontee Spicer, age 34 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child and Neglect of Minor by Dep. C. Hill# 381. CAS# 14745-21

04/12/21- Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. C. Hill# 381. CASE# 17151-21

04/14/21- Joshua Matthew Herbert, age 21 of Lexington Park- False Alarm/Fire by Dep. Myers# 364. CASE# 8769-21

04/15/21- Aisha Corryn Milburn, age 22 of California- Theft and Theft Scheme by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 10275-21

04/16/21- Michael Joseph Colley, age 43 of California- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 18105-21

04/16/21- Bruce Bernard Franks Jr., age 29 of Dameron- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 80109-20

04/17/21- Evan Michael Clarke, age 20 of Hollywood- Theft and Theft Scheme by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 20672-21



04/17/21- Tyra Kiara Releford, age 26 of Great Mills- Theft by Sgt. Ruest# 204. CASE# 64576-20

04/19/21- Samuel Lee Craddock, age 45 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Ball# 19569-21

04/20/21- Phillip Desales Miles, age 30 of La Plata- Harassment by Dep. Kril# 382. CASE# 21175-21

04/23/21- Marvin Orlando Snow, age 48 of Hollywood- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. O’Connor# 138. CASE# 19088-21

04/25/21- Charletta Maria Benedict, age 29 of Bushwood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Krill# 382. CASE# 22101-21

04/25/21- Donell Maurice Wills, age 18 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Ball# 315. CASE# 16419-21

04/25/21- Christopher John Marlatt, age 34 of Chaptico- two counts of Theft by Dep. Gardiner# 369. CASE# 80370-21

04/25/21- Corey Michael Brooks, age 33 of Lexington Park- Theft and Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Wimberly# 357. CASE# 18317-21

04/25/21- Muhammad NMN Mushtaq, age 61 California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357. CASE# 20399-21

04/26/21- Kelvin Leon Thomas, age 53 of Lexington Park- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 20086-21

04/26/21- Christopher Scott Lacey, age 36 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 15733-21

04/27/21- Patrick Daniel Anderson, age 19 of Hollywood- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. N. Hill# 361. CASE# 3907-21

04/27/21- Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 23 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 77017-21

04/28/21- Wayne Sylvester Cutchember, age 53 of California- Litter/Dumping by Dep. Dixon# 380. CASE# 13503-21

04/29/21- Mayra Ivette Quinones-Gomez, age 54 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property and Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Schell# 359. CASE# 21892-21

04/29/21- Callie Anne Whitney, age 22 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 22898-21

04/30/21- Dennis Michael Donoghue, age 61 of Silver Spring- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Forbes# 341. CASE# 23177-21