Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. through Zoom.

Citizens are invited to participate to provide input on the new center’s amenities, outdoor space, activities and more. The new community center will be located on Fairground Road and will replace the existing community center building located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

To register for the public meeting, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NewCommunityCenter and complete the form to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.

