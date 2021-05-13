St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Three Burglary Suspects in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a burglary investigation. On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 6:56 pm, the suspects broke into a building and damaged a window at Maryland Rock on Abells Wharf Road in Leonardtown.

The suspects fled in three different vehicles: a black pickup truck, a black passenger car and a third vehicle of unknown make or color.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 23595-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

