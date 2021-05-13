U.S. Navy to Hold Virtual Public Meetings on Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19 for Patuxent River Complex Testing and Training Activities Draft Environmental Impact Statement

The U.S. Navy invites you attend a virtual public meeting on May 18 or 19 regarding the Patuxent River Complex Testing and Training Activities Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS.

The Draft EIS evaluates the potential environmental effects of continuing to conduct military testing and training activities within the Patuxent River Complex needed to meet current and projected military readiness requirements.

The Navy will hold two virtual public meetings: on Tuesday, May 18, from 6:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, May 19, from 12:00 p.m., to 1:00 p.m.

The meetings will consist of a presentation and question-and-answer session, to discuss the proposed action and the draft environmental analysis. You can access the meetings, review the draft EIS, and view supplemental materials at www.PRCEIS.com.

If you would like to submit questions for discussion during the virtual public meetings, complete the form available at www.PRCEIS.com between May 10 and May 17. The Navy will post a recorded copy of the presentation on the project website for interested parties who were unable to attend.

The Patuxent River Complex includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Bloodsworth Island Range, and the water and airspace where the Navy conducts aircraft testing and training activities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

Written comments on the Draft EIS are being accepted until June 15, through U.S. mail or the project website at www.PRCEIS.com.

If you have questions about the meetings or would like more information, please visit www.PRCEIS.com or contact the Range Sustainability Office at (301) 342-9902.