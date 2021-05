On May 12, 2021, Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, of Lusby, was convicted by a jury of felony sex abuse of a minor and related charges.

Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero for her outstanding work on the case.

Sheridan is facing in excess of 25 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on July 9, 2021.

He is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.